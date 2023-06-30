Janet Vigil Jun 30, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Janet Vigil, 66 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 22, 2023 Rosary & Funeral Mass. St Joseph Catholic Church 7/1/2023 9am & 10am At her Home. Vocation: Bank Teller Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Christianity Religion Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 60° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/60° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:51:23 AM Sunset: 08:43:55 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 60° 87° Fri Friday 87°/60° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:51:49 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 63° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/63° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:52:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:46 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:45 AM Sunset: 08:43:39 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 69° 100° Mon Monday 100°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM Sunset: 08:43:30 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 2% 68° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:53:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:18 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 68F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 65° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:54:19 AM Sunset: 08:43:05 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 65F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business