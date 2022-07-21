Jean Thomas Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jean Thomas, 73, of Clifton, died July 19, 2022, at her home. She was a Postal Clerk. Services at Calvary Bible Church are being planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 15% 70° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/70° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:04:38 AM Sunset: 08:35:52 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 71° 102° Thu Thursday 102°/71° Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM Sunset: 08:35:08 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 74° 105° Fri Friday 105°/74° More sun than clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:06:14 AM Sunset: 08:34:23 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 14% 73° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/73° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:07:02 AM Sunset: 08:33:36 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 71° 98° Sun Sunday 98°/71° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM Sunset: 08:32:47 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 24% 69° 94° Mon Monday 94°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:08:42 AM Sunset: 08:31:57 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 18% 68° 92° Tue Tuesday 92°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:09:32 AM Sunset: 08:31:05 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business