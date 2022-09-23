Jennifer Nix Sep 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jennifer Nix, 64 of Fruita, CO, passed away on September 17, 2022 in Glade Park. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1Pm at New Elmwood Cemetery. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jennifer Nix Fruita Co Pass Away Celebration Cemetery Elmwood Glade Park Day Precip Temp Thu 5% 52° 78° Thu Thursday 78°/52° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:02:04 AM Sunset: 07:11:11 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 49° 79° Fri Friday 79°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:59 AM Sunset: 07:09:33 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 50° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/50° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:55 AM Sunset: 07:07:55 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 52° 82° Sun Sunday 82°/52° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:51 AM Sunset: 07:06:18 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 53° 83° Mon Monday 83°/53° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:47 AM Sunset: 07:04:40 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 55° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/55° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:06:43 AM Sunset: 07:03:03 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 10% 55° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/55° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:07:39 AM Sunset: 07:01:26 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business