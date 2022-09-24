Jerry Eversole Sep 24, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Jerry Eversole, 58 of Mack, passed away on September 18, 2022 in Grand Junction, Jerry was a Caretaker. Private services will be held at Clifton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Jerry Eversole Mack Grand Junction Clifton Pass Away Service Funeral Home Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 49° 80° Fri Friday 80°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 50° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/50° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:53 AM Sunset: 07:07:53 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 51° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/51° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM Sunset: 07:06:15 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 54° 83° Mon Monday 83°/54° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:05:44 AM Sunset: 07:04:38 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 55° 82° Tue Tuesday 82°/55° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:06:40 AM Sunset: 07:03:01 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 56° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM Sunset: 07:01:24 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 54° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/54° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:08:33 AM Sunset: 06:59:47 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business