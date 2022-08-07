Joan Graziani Aug 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Joan Graziani, 90, of Grand Junction, died August 2, 2022. She was a Hotel Owner. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 66° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/66° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM Sunset: 08:18:46 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 69° 99° Mon Monday 99°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 71° 99° Tue Tuesday 99°/71° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM Sunset: 08:16:24 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 71° 98° Wed Wednesday 98°/71° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:11 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 32% 69° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/69° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM Sunset: 08:13:58 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 24% 69° 92° Fri Friday 92°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:24:39 AM Sunset: 08:12:43 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 23% 69° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/69° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 06:25:34 AM Sunset: 08:11:27 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business