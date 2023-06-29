Joan L. Simcox Jun 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Joan L. Simcox, 85 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on June 26, 2023 at her residence. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 0% 58° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/58° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:53 AM Sunset: 08:44:03 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 59° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/59° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:51:18 AM Sunset: 08:44:01 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: WSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. NNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 2% 60° 89° Fri Friday 89°/60° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:51:44 AM Sunset: 08:43:57 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 65° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/65° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM Sunset: 08:43:52 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 66° 97° Sun Sunday 97°/66° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:40 AM Sunset: 08:43:45 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 69° 100° Mon Monday 100°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:10 AM Sunset: 08:43:35 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:53:41 AM Sunset: 08:43:24 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business