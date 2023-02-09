John Butler Feb 9, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print John Butler, 93 of Palisade, Colorado, passed away on February 3, 2023 Grand Junction, Colorado. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 23% 25° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/25° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:13:37 AM Sunset: 05:43:05 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 2% 19° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:32 AM Sunset: 05:44:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 22° 42° Fri Friday 42°/22° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:26 AM Sunset: 05:45:25 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: E @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 29° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/29° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:18 AM Sunset: 05:46:35 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 26° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM Sunset: 05:47:44 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 29° 50° Mon Monday 50°/29° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:08 AM Sunset: 05:48:54 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tue 38% 29° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/29° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:06:49 AM Sunset: 05:50:03 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business