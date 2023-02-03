John Byrnes Feb 3, 2023 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print John Byrnes, 94 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on January 30, 2023 HopeWest Care Center. Graveside: Memorial Gardens February 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM. He was a High Rise Window Cleaner Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Architecture Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 20° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/20° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:44 AM Sunset: 05:36:09 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 4% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:18:48 AM Sunset: 05:37:19 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:50 AM Sunset: 05:38:30 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 32° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/32° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:16:51 AM Sunset: 05:39:40 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 24% 24° 42° Mon Monday 42°/24° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:51 AM Sunset: 05:40:51 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 24° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/24° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:48 AM Sunset: 05:42:01 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 27° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:45 AM Sunset: 05:43:11 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business