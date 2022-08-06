John Edward Parker Aug 6, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print John Edward Parker, 83, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. No Services are being planned at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Colorado John Edward Parker Pass Away Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 70° 94° Fri Friday 94°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:19 AM Sunset: 08:21:06 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 8% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:19:13 AM Sunset: 08:19:58 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 68° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/68° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:20:07 AM Sunset: 08:18:49 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 69° 97° Mon Monday 97°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:21:01 AM Sunset: 08:17:39 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:21:56 AM Sunset: 08:16:27 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 71° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/71° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:22:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:15 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:23:45 AM Sunset: 08:14:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business