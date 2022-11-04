John Joseph Snell III Nov 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print John Joseph Snell III, 82 of Fruita, Colorado, passed away on October 30, 2022, John was a Music Educator. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags John Joseph Snell Iii Pass Away Colorado Educator Day Precip Temp Fri 91% 29° 41° Fri Friday 41°/29° Light snow early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 91% Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM Sunset: 06:09:46 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 36° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/36° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM Sunset: 06:08:44 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 42° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/42° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM Sunset: 05:07:44 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 2% 43° 63° Mon Monday 63°/43° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM Sunset: 05:06:45 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SSE @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 14% 38° 63° Tue Tuesday 63°/38° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM Sunset: 05:05:48 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 17 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 45% 30° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/30° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM Sunset: 05:04:52 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Thu 24% 23° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business