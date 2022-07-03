Joseph Sanchez Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Joseph Sanchez, 69, of Grand Junction, died June 29, 2022. He was a Laborer at United Companies. Services are pending at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Joseph Sanchez Grand Junction Laborer Pend Company Day Precip Temp Sat 15% 69° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/69° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM Sunset: 08:43:42 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 40% 66° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/66° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 40% Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:32 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 11% 66° 92° Mon Monday 92°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM Sunset: 08:43:21 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 16% 67° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/67° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:54:22 AM Sunset: 08:43:07 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 20% 67° 91° Wed Wednesday 91°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM Sunset: 08:42:51 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 67° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:55:31 AM Sunset: 08:42:34 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 6% 69° 99° Fri Friday 99°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:56:08 AM Sunset: 08:42:14 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business