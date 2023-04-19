Justin Ward Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Justin Ward, 46, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on April 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by loving family. Services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Day Precip Temp Tue 6% 40° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/40° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:33:09 AM Sunset: 07:54:25 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 29° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/29° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:31:44 AM Sunset: 07:55:23 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NW @ 14 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 16% 29° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/29° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:30:20 AM Sunset: 07:56:20 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 0% 40° 59° Fri Friday 59°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:56 AM Sunset: 07:57:17 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 38° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/38° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:34 AM Sunset: 07:58:15 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 45° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:26:12 AM Sunset: 07:59:12 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 47% 45° 69° Mon Monday 69°/45° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 47% Sunrise: 06:24:52 AM Sunset: 08:00:09 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business