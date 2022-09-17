Karl E. Miller Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Karl E. Miller, 81 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on September 11, 2022 at his home, he was a retired Milking Parlor Salesman. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Karl E. Miller Pass Away Salesman Day Precip Temp Fri 15% 56° 75° Fri Friday 75°/56° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:56:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:55 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 56° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/56° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 59° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/59° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:21 AM Sunset: 07:17:40 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 60° 88° Mon Monday 88°/60° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 38% 60° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/60° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 56% 59° 73° Wed Wednesday 73°/59° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thu 56% 54° 76° Thu Thursday 76°/54° Showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night A few showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business