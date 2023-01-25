Kathleen Busking Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Kathleen Busking, 77 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on January 18, 2023 peacefully in her home. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 23° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/23° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM Sunset: 05:25:38 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: NNW @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Wed 6% 17° 35° Wed Wednesday 35°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM Sunset: 05:26:47 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 20° 34° Thu Thursday 34°/20° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:25:28 AM Sunset: 05:27:56 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Fri 9% 23° 37° Fri Friday 37°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:24:43 AM Sunset: 05:29:06 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 23° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/23° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM Sunset: 05:30:16 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 31° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 05:31:26 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 49% 27° 42° Mon Monday 42°/27° Rain/snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM Sunset: 05:32:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business