Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Kyler Coleman, 35, of Grand Junction, died July 1, 2022, in Grand Junction. No services have been scheduled at this time.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:58:44 AM
Sunset: 08:40:37 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 05:59:25 AM
Sunset: 08:40:07 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:36 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:04 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM
Sunset: 08:38:29 PM
Wind: E @ 10 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:02:19 AM
Sunset: 08:37:52 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 06:03:05 AM
Sunset: 08:37:14 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.