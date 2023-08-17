Kyong "Annie" Cook Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Kyong "Annie" Cook, 79 of Parachute, CO, passed away on August 12, 2023 A Graveside Service will be held for Annie at the New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita CO on Monday, August 21 at 11AM Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 69° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/69° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM Sunset: 08:07:53 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 43% 70° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/70° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:29 AM Sunset: 08:06:34 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fri 48% 67° 92° Fri Friday 92°/67° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 48% Sunrise: 06:29:55 AM Sunset: 08:05:13 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 15% 69° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/69° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:30:50 AM Sunset: 08:03:52 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 6% 70° 98° Sun Sunday 98°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:31:45 AM Sunset: 08:02:30 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 16% 69° 96° Mon Monday 96°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:32:40 AM Sunset: 08:01:08 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 16% 70° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:33:35 AM Sunset: 07:59:45 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business