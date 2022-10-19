L. Charlene Dale Oct 19, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print L. Charlene Dale, 91 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on October 14, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, they were a Realtor. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags L. Charlene Dale Pass Away Hopewest Care Center Realtor Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 41° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/41° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 06:30:50 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 41° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/41° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM Sunset: 06:29:26 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 42° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/42° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM Sunset: 06:28:04 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 44° 73° Fri Friday 73°/44° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:30:20 AM Sunset: 06:26:42 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 24% 46° 73° Sat Saturday 73°/46° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 06:25:21 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 14 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sun 58% 34° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/34° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 06:24:02 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 32° 53° Mon Monday 53°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM Sunset: 06:22:43 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business