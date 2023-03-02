Lana Delene Clymer Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Lana Delene Clymer, 62 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on February 28, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Liturgy Day Precip Temp Wed 4% 28° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/28° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:47:12 AM Sunset: 06:06:53 PM Humidity: 98% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thu 8% 27° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:45:46 AM Sunset: 06:07:58 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Fri 11% 26° 45° Fri Friday 45°/26° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:44:18 AM Sunset: 06:09:02 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 31° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/31° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:42:50 AM Sunset: 06:10:05 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 8% 32° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/32° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:41:22 AM Sunset: 06:11:09 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 11% 29° 50° Mon Monday 50°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:39:52 AM Sunset: 06:12:12 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 11% 26° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM Sunset: 06:13:14 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business