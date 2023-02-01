Larry Branson Feb 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Larry Branson, 80 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on January 29, 2023 at HopeWest Care Center. He was a Payroll Accountant. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Job Market Accounting Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 14° 31° Tue Tuesday 31°/14° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:28 AM Sunset: 05:33:47 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 19° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/19° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:35 AM Sunset: 05:34:57 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 21° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM Sunset: 05:36:08 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 27° 42° Fri Friday 42°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:45 AM Sunset: 05:37:18 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 29° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM Sunset: 05:38:29 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Sun 7% 33° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:16:48 AM Sunset: 05:39:39 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Mon 24% 26° 44° Mon Monday 44°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:47 AM Sunset: 05:40:50 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business