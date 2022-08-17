Lauren Clark Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Lauren Clark, 55 of Grand Junction, CO passed away on August 13, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, she was a CNA. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lauren Clark Grand Junction Co Pass Away Hopewest Care Center Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 64° 84° Tue Tuesday 84°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:23 AM Sunset: 08:07:39 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 65° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29:18 AM Sunset: 08:06:19 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 69° 96° Thu Thursday 96°/69° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:30:13 AM Sunset: 08:04:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 44% 65° 83° Fri Friday 83°/65° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 06:31:08 AM Sunset: 08:03:37 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 45% 63° 81° Sat Saturday 81°/63° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:32:03 AM Sunset: 08:02:15 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sun 32% 64° 85° Sun Sunday 85°/64° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:32:58 AM Sunset: 08:00:52 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 91° Mon Monday 91°/64° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:53 AM Sunset: 07:59:29 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business