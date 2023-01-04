Lee Anderson Jan 4, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Lee Anderson, 47 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on January 2, 2023 at his Home. He was a Framing Contractor. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Lee Anderson Grand Junction Pass Away Colorado Framing Contractor Day Precip Temp Wed 6% 23° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM Sunset: 05:04:54 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: ENE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 30° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:33:26 AM Sunset: 05:05:47 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Fri 65% 31° 38° Fri Friday 38°/31° Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 07:33:24 AM Sunset: 05:06:41 PM Humidity: 90% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Friday Night Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sat 8% 25° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM Sunset: 05:07:36 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 8% 27° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/27° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:33:15 AM Sunset: 05:08:33 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 18% 30° 40° Mon Monday 40°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 07:33:07 AM Sunset: 05:09:30 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mainly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tue 22% 36° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/36° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:32:57 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business