Linda Faber Sep 21, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Linda Faber, 69 of Grand Junction, passed away on September 12, 2022, Linda was a Teacher. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 22 at 1:00 PM at Brown’s Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Linda Faber Pass Away Celebration Grand Junction Funeral Chapel Teacher Day Precip Temp Tue 15% 57° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/57° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 81% 59° 70° Wed Wednesday 70°/59° Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 66% 52° 77° Thu Thursday 77°/52° Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 5% 52° 78° Fri Friday 78°/52° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 51° 79° Sat Saturday 79°/51° Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:03:53 AM Sunset: 07:07:53 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 52° 80° Sun Sunday 80°/52° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM Sunset: 07:06:15 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 53° 83° Mon Monday 83°/53° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:44 AM Sunset: 07:04:38 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Clear. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business