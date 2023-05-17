Linda Lanham May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Linda Lanham, 65, of Grand Junction, passed away on May 14, 2023 in Grand Junction. She was a Forest Service Engineer. No services are planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Engineering Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 54° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM Sunset: 08:20:58 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 57° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM Sunset: 08:21:51 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 18% 54° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM Sunset: 08:22:45 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 56° 80° Fri Friday 80°/56° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM Sunset: 08:23:37 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 22% 55° 80° Sat Saturday 80°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM Sunset: 08:24:29 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 23% 57° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 21% 57° 83° Mon Monday 83°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM Sunset: 08:26:12 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business