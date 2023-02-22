Loretta M Ledin Feb 22, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Loretta M Ledin, 85 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on February 20, 2023 at her home. Loretta was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 87% 42° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/42° Windy with periods of rain. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 87% Sunrise: 06:58:07 AM Sunset: 05:58:04 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SSE @ 20 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Wed 58% 25° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/25° Windy, rain mixing with and changing to snow. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:56:48 AM Sunset: 05:59:11 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SW @ 27 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 29° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/29° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM Sunset: 06:00:17 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late at night. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Fri 65% 27° 42° Fri Friday 42°/27° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 65% Sunrise: 06:54:06 AM Sunset: 06:01:24 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 32° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:52:44 AM Sunset: 06:02:29 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 57% 28° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/28° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 06:51:21 AM Sunset: 06:03:35 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 10% 29° 44° Mon Monday 44°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:49:57 AM Sunset: 06:04:40 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business