Luella Dumont Sep 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Luella Dumont, 83 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 24, 2023 Celebration of Life: 9/23/2023 11am-2pm at her Home At her home. Vocation: Homemaker Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 10% 67° 94° Fri Friday 94°/67° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:42:38 AM Sunset: 07:45 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 10% 64° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/64° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:43:33 AM Sunset: 07:43:28 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 63° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/63° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:44:27 AM Sunset: 07:41:56 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 57° 84° Mon Monday 84°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:45:22 AM Sunset: 07:40:23 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 57° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/57° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:46:16 AM Sunset: 07:38:49 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 58° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/58° Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 07:37:15 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 59° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/59° Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:48:05 AM Sunset: 07:35:41 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business