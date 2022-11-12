Maria Leonard Nov 12, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Maria Leonard, 80 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on November 8, 2022 in the care of HopeWest Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Maria Leonard Care Pass Away Colorado Hopewest Hospice Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 25° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 05:02:15 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/27° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:55:17 AM Sunset: 05:01:27 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 44° Mon Monday 44°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:22 AM Sunset: 05:00:40 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 20° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/20° A few clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM Sunset: 04:59:55 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 21° 41° Wed Wednesday 41°/21° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 04:59:11 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 25° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:59:38 AM Sunset: 04:58:29 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business