Marilyn Ann Pipkin, 78 of Cedaredge, CO, passed away on February 25, 2023 in Cedaredge, CO; https://www.taylorfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Marilyn-Pipkin/#!/Obituary. She was a Director Life Choices and Coach. Services at 9:45 Monday, March 13, 2023 St. Phillips Catholic Church − Cedaredge, CO.