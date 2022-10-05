Marjorie H. Gray Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Marjorie H. Gray, 85 of Grand Junction, CO passed away on October 2, 2022 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 AM at Appleton Christian Church. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 49° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:13:18 AM Sunset: 06:51:49 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 47° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/47° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:14:16 AM Sunset: 06:50:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 48° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:14 AM Sunset: 06:48:41 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 49° 74° Fri Friday 74°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 49° 73° Sat Saturday 73°/49° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 10% 50° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 49° 73° Mon Monday 73°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business