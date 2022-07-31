Marvin Bencich Jul 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Marvin Bencich, 60 of Paonia, Colorado, a Carpenter, passed away on July 9, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am. Saturday, August 6, 2022. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Marvin Bencich Graveside Colorado Service Pass Away Carpenter Residence Day Precip Temp Sat 22% 68° 92° Sat Saturday 92°/68° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:12:56 AM Sunset: 08:27:19 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 69° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/69° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:13:48 AM Sunset: 08:26:19 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 20% 68° 92° Mon Monday 92°/68° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:14:41 AM Sunset: 08:25:18 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 70° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:15:34 AM Sunset: 08:24:16 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 71° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/71° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:28 AM Sunset: 08:23:12 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 71° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/71° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:17:21 AM Sunset: 08:22:07 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 43% 70° 92° Fri Friday 92°/70° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 06:18:15 AM Sunset: 08:21 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business