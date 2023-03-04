Mary Hefley Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Mary Hefley, 94 of Grand Junction, passed away on February 21, 2023. Mary was a nurse. Services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Hospitals Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 25° 41° Fri Friday 41°/25° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:44:12 AM Sunset: 06:08:58 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 6% 36° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/36° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:42:44 AM Sunset: 06:10:02 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 32° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:41:16 AM Sunset: 06:11:05 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 52° Mon Monday 52°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:39:46 AM Sunset: 06:12:08 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 13% 27° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:38:16 AM Sunset: 06:13:11 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wed 10% 32° 51° Wed Wednesday 51°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:13 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 17% 23° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business