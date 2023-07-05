Mary Jane Mulnix Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Mary Jane Mulnix, 82 of Mesa Colorado, passed away on June 16, 2023 Services to be determined at a different date by the family. at Hopewest Hospice. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 64° 97° Tue Tuesday 97°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:53:43 AM Sunset: 08:43:18 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wed 1% 63° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/63° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:54:15 AM Sunset: 08:43:04 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 63° 100° Thu Thursday 100°/63° Sunshine. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:54:49 AM Sunset: 08:42:49 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Thursday Night Clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 0% 64° 98° Fri Friday 98°/64° Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:24 AM Sunset: 08:42:32 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 63° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/63° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56 AM Sunset: 08:42:13 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 66° 101° Sun Sunday 101°/66° Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:41:52 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 7% 69° 101° Mon Monday 101°/69° A few clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 05:57:16 AM Sunset: 08:41:29 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business