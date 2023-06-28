Mary Margie Wood Jun 28, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Mary Margie Wood, 85 of Grand Junction CO, passed away on June 22, 2023 Please Visit https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituaries/mary-wood For More Info. At HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction CO. Vocation: Retail Sales Facebook Twitter Email Print