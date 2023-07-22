Matthew Emert Jul 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Matthew Emert, 53 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 15, 2023 A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date at St. Mary's Hospital. Vocation: Concrete Finisher Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 69° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06 AM Sunset: 08:34:36 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 71° 105° Sun Sunday 105°/71° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:49 AM Sunset: 08:33:49 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 72° 104° Mon Monday 104°/72° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:38 AM Sunset: 08:33:01 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:08:28 AM Sunset: 08:32:11 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 9% 70° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:09:19 AM Sunset: 08:31:19 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 70° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:09 AM Sunset: 08:30:26 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 71° 102° Fri Friday 102°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:01 AM Sunset: 08:29:31 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business