Maureen McClanahan Jul 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Maureen McClanahan, 74 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 11, 2023 Memorial: 7/28/2023 9:00 AM Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, CO The Lodge Assisted Living. Vocation: School Teacher Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 70° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/70° Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:05 AM Sunset: 08:34:41 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 71° 105° Sun Sunday 105°/71° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:54 AM Sunset: 08:33:54 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 72° 104° Mon Monday 104°/72° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:43 AM Sunset: 08:33:06 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 72F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:08:33 AM Sunset: 08:32:16 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 10% 70° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:09:23 AM Sunset: 08:31:24 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 70° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:14 AM Sunset: 08:30:31 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 71° 102° Fri Friday 102°/71° Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:05 AM Sunset: 08:29:36 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business