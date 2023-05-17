Michael E Roop May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Michael E Roop, 70 of Eckert, Colorado, passed away on May 9, 2023 See Taylor Funeral Service in Eckert, Colorado. Vocation: Electrician Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 54° 83° Tue Tuesday 83°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM Sunset: 08:20:58 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wed 15% 57° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM Sunset: 08:21:51 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 18% 54° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/54° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM Sunset: 08:22:45 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 56° 80° Fri Friday 80°/56° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM Sunset: 08:23:37 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 22% 55° 80° Sat Saturday 80°/55° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM Sunset: 08:24:29 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 23% 57° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM Sunset: 08:25:21 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 21% 57° 83° Mon Monday 83°/57° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM Sunset: 08:26:12 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business