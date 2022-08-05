Michael Glynn Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Michael Glynn, 85 of Grand Junction, passed away on August 2, 2022 at St Mary’s , he was a Terminal Manager. Graveside services will be held on September 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the VA Cemetery. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Michael Glynn Graveside Service St Mary's Pass Away Va Cemetery Grand Junction Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 74° 98° Thu Thursday 98°/74° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:17:24 AM Sunset: 08:22:09 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 69° 97° Fri Friday 97°/69° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:18:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:03 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 69° 98° Sat Saturday 98°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:19:12 AM Sunset: 08:19:55 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 5% 68° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/68° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:20:06 AM Sunset: 08:18:46 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 69° 97° Mon Monday 97°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:21 AM Sunset: 08:17:35 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 71° 98° Tue Tuesday 98°/71° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:21:55 AM Sunset: 08:16:24 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 70° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/70° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:22:49 AM Sunset: 08:15:11 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business