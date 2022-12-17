Michael Kohl Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Michael Kohl, 82 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on December 9, 2022 at his home, Michael was a State Trooper. A Service will be held March 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon View Church Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Michael Kohl Pass Away Canyon View Church Architecture Chapel Service State Trooper Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 11° 30° Fri Friday 30°/11° Clear. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:26:29 AM Sunset: 04:53:05 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A clear sky. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 11° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/11° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:08 AM Sunset: 04:53:26 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 13° 33° Sun Sunday 33°/13° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:44 AM Sunset: 04:53:49 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: N @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 21° 35° Mon Monday 35°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:19 AM Sunset: 04:54:14 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/21° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:52 AM Sunset: 04:54:40 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 11° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/11° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:29:24 AM Sunset: 04:55:09 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 18° 30° Thu Thursday 30°/18° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:53 AM Sunset: 04:55:39 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business