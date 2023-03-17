Mike Chase Mar 17, 2023 38 sec ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Mike Chase, 82 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 15, 2023 at Community Hospital. Services pending. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Advertising Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 23° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/23° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:24:28 AM Sunset: 07:22:27 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ENE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 24° 45° Fri Friday 45°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM Sunset: 07:23:28 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:21:19 AM Sunset: 07:24:28 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 34° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/34° A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM Sunset: 07:25:27 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 42% 40° 49° Mon Monday 49°/40° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 07:18:08 AM Sunset: 07:26:27 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 80% 42° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/42° Light rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 07:16:33 AM Sunset: 07:27:27 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wed 35% 33° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/33° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 07:14:57 AM Sunset: 07:28:26 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business