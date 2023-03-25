Mimona L. Gilmore Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Mimona L Gilmore, 83 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 22, 2023 at home in Grand Junction, CO. She was a Secretary. A private Celebration of Life will take place on a later date. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 25° 46° Fri Friday 46°/25° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 25° 40° Sat Saturday 40°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 07:31:18 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: W @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 16% 25° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM Sunset: 07:32:17 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 21° 41° Mon Monday 41°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM Sunset: 07:33:15 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 39° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/39° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM Sunset: 07:34:14 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 23% 38° 56° Wed Wednesday 56°/38° Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:03:42 AM Sunset: 07:35:12 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night A few rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thu 45% 31° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/31° Mix of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM Sunset: 07:36:11 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business