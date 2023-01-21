Myrlis Fowler Mackley Jan 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Myrlis Fowler Mackley, 95 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on January 19, 2023 at Larchwood Inns. She was a Homemaker. Per Mrs. Mackley’s request, no services are being planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hospitality Facilities Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 21° 38° Fri Friday 38°/21° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:13 AM Sunset: 05:21:12 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 18° 35° Sat Saturday 35°/18° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:28:40 AM Sunset: 05:22:19 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 22% 24° 32° Sun Sunday 32°/24° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:28:05 AM Sunset: 05:23:27 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Mon 24% 17° 36° Mon Monday 36°/17° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:27:28 AM Sunset: 05:24:36 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Tue 16% 15° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/15° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 07:26:49 AM Sunset: 05:25:44 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Wed 9% 16° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/16° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:26:09 AM Sunset: 05:26:53 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 17° 32° Thu Thursday 32°/17° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:25:26 AM Sunset: 05:28:03 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business