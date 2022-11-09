Nancy Harper Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Nancy Harper, 66 of Grand Junction, CO passed away on November 2, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center, Nancy was a Social Needs Educator. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Nancy Harper Grand Junction Co Pass Away Hopewest Care Center Educator Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 49° 69° Tue Tuesday 69°/49° Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:43 AM Sunset: 05:05:46 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSE @ 22 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 85% 29° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/29° Windy with rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 85% Sunrise: 06:50:50 AM Sunset: 05:04:51 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SW @ 30 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Thu 4% 25° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/25° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:51:56 AM Sunset: 05:03:57 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 23° 42° Fri Friday 42°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:01 AM Sunset: 05:03:05 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 26° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:54:07 AM Sunset: 05:02:14 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 12% 26° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/26° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:55:13 AM Sunset: 05:01:26 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 45° Mon Monday 45°/22° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:19 AM Sunset: 05:00:39 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business