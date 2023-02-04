Nancy Ritchey Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Nancy Ritchey, 82, of Grand Junction, passed away on February 1, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was a Business Owner, Private family services will be held in Dillon, Colorado in the spring. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 24° 44° Fri Friday 44°/24° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:18:43 AM Sunset: 05:37:15 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:17:46 AM Sunset: 05:38:25 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 30° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:46 AM Sunset: 05:39:36 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 23% 23° 42° Mon Monday 42°/23° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:15:46 AM Sunset: 05:40:46 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 26° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/26° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:44 AM Sunset: 05:41:56 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wed 20% 24° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 07:13:40 AM Sunset: 05:43:07 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Thu 6% 22° 41° Thu Thursday 41°/22° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:12:35 AM Sunset: 05:44:17 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business