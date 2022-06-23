Nancy Watkins Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Nancy Watkins, 66, of Fruita, died June 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She worked in Commercial Real Estate. Service will be June 25 at Canyon View Vineyard Church at 11:00 a.m.. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Nancy Watkins Hospital Real Estate St. Mary's Canyon View Vineyard Church A.m. Day Precip Temp Wed 6% 64° 90° Wed Wednesday 90°/64° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 05:49:02 AM Sunset: 08:43:40 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: SE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 42% 62° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/62° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM Sunset: 08:43:49 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 60° 90° Fri Friday 90°/60° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:49:35 AM Sunset: 08:43:56 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 64° 93° Sat Saturday 93°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:49:53 AM Sunset: 08:44:02 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 43% 62° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/62° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 05:50:14 AM Sunset: 08:44:05 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 20% 62° 89° Mon Monday 89°/62° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 05:50:36 AM Sunset: 08:44:07 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 65° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM Sunset: 08:44:07 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business