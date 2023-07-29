Nate Alders Jul 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Nate Alders, 38 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 24, 2023 A Celebration of Life will take place in California at a later date at home in Grand Junction, CO. Vocation: Property Management Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Job Market Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 70° 102° Fri Friday 102°/70° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:07 AM Sunset: 08:29:25 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 73° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/73° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:11:58 AM Sunset: 08:28:29 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 6% 73° 102° Sun Sunday 102°/73° Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:12:50 AM Sunset: 08:27:31 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 24% 70° 95° Mon Monday 95°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:13:42 AM Sunset: 08:26:32 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 58% 69° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/69° Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:14:35 AM Sunset: 08:25:32 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 50% 67° 89° Wed Wednesday 89°/67° Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 06:15:28 AM Sunset: 08:24:29 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Wednesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thu 21% 65° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/65° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:16:21 AM Sunset: 08:23:26 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business