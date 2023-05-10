Nettie Hotz May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Nettie Hotz, 94, of Grand Junction, CO passed away on May 5, 2023 at her home. She was a Homemaker. No services are planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Advertising Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 51° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/51° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM Sunset: 08:14:31 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Generally clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 24% 51° 75° Wed Wednesday 75°/51° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:06:03 AM Sunset: 08:15:27 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 24% 48° 69° Thu Thursday 69°/48° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:05:04 AM Sunset: 08:16:23 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 49° 72° Fri Friday 72°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:04:06 AM Sunset: 08:17:19 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 15% 53° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/53° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:03:10 AM Sunset: 08:18:14 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 24% 56° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/56° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:02:16 AM Sunset: 08:19:09 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 56° 77° Mon Monday 77°/56° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:01:23 AM Sunset: 08:20:04 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business