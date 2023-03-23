Patricia Carmichael Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Patricia Carmichael, 85 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on March 21, 2023 at HopeWest Care Center. She was a Homemaker. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Advertising Day Precip Temp Wed 4% 31° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/31° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 29° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/29° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 56% 24° 47° Fri Friday 47°/24° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sat 6% 21° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 07:31:18 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: WSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 21° 40° Sun Sunday 40°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM Sunset: 07:32:17 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 4% 25° 44° Mon Monday 44°/25° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM Sunset: 07:33:16 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 36° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM Sunset: 07:34:14 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business