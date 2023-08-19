Patricia Nichols Aug 19, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Patricia Nichols, 85 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on August 15, 2023 Mesa Manor. Vocation: Legal Secretary Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 37% 67° 91° Fri Friday 91°/67° Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 06:29:55 AM Sunset: 08:05:13 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ESE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sat 15% 70° 95° Sat Saturday 95°/70° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:30:50 AM Sunset: 08:03:52 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 72° 100° Sun Sunday 100°/72° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:31:45 AM Sunset: 08:02:30 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSE @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 5% 69° 99° Mon Monday 99°/69° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:32:40 AM Sunset: 08:01:08 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 67° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/67° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:35 AM Sunset: 07:59:45 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 21% 68° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/68° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 06:34:30 AM Sunset: 07:58:20 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 66° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:35:25 AM Sunset: 07:56:55 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business