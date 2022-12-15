Pauline R Tipping Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Pauline R Tipping, 81 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on December 11, 2022 at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Pauline was in Sales/Clerical work. No services are planned at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Pauline R Tipping Sale Pass Away Hopewest Hospice Work Day Precip Temp Wed 23% 23° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/23° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:25:14 AM Sunset: 04:52:33 PM Humidity: 81% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Thu 39% 14° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/14° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:25:56 AM Sunset: 04:52:50 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 10° 29° Fri Friday 29°/10° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:26:36 AM Sunset: 04:53:08 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 12° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/12° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 04:53:29 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 12° 34° Sun Sunday 34°/12° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:51 AM Sunset: 04:53:52 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 18° 36° Mon Monday 36°/18° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:26 AM Sunset: 04:54:17 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 19° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/19° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:59 AM Sunset: 04:54:43 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business