Peggy Baxter Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Peggy Baxter, 72 of Cedaredge, CO, passed away on February 7, 2023 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was Former Owner of Ivy Mortgage. No services are scheduled at this time. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 19° 43° Fri Friday 43°/19° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: SE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Some clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 2% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM Sunset: 05:46:40 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 27° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:09:14 AM Sunset: 05:47:49 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 23% 32° 50° Mon Monday 50°/32° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:08:05 AM Sunset: 05:48:58 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: ENE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 66% 26° 40° Tue Tuesday 40°/26° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 66% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:08 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Wed 54% 10° 31° Wed Wednesday 31°/10° Watching a potential winter storm. Chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM Sunset: 05:51:16 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 4% 11° 33° Thu Thursday 33°/11° Sunny. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:28 AM Sunset: 05:52:25 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business