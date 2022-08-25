Phyllis Boler Aug 25, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Phyllis Boler, 90 of Grand Junction, CO. passed away on August 23, 2022 at her residence, she was a Public Health Nurse. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Phyllis Boler Grand Junction Co. Public Health Pass Away Residence Nurse Day Precip Temp Wed 1% 67° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/67° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:33 AM Sunset: 07:56:30 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 41% 63° 88° Thu Thursday 88°/63° Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:36:28 AM Sunset: 07:55:04 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 16% 62° 87° Fri Friday 87°/62° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:37:23 AM Sunset: 07:53:37 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 10% 63° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/63° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 07:52:09 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 64° 89° Sun Sunday 89°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:39:12 AM Sunset: 07:50:41 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 12% 64° 90° Mon Monday 90°/64° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 06:40:07 AM Sunset: 07:49:11 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 64° 92° Tue Tuesday 92°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:41:01 AM Sunset: 07:47:41 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business